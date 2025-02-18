Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $552,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.