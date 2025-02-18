Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 366.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 92,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

