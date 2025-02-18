Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $626,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,396,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 951,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 910,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 264.85, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

