Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,170,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.