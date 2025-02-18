Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,170,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.