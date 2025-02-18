Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

