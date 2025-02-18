Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 10,988 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

NYSE NVO opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

