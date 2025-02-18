Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 115 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $257.78 and a one year high of $353.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

