Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.9 %

NHTC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

