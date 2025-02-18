NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect NerdWallet to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. NerdWallet has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $40,390.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,808.45. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439 in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

