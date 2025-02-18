NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

