NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 66,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 68,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$80.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.