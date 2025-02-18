Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of EFRTF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 125,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,492. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
