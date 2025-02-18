Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFRTF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.23. 125,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,492. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

