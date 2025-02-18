Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 271 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day moving average is $601.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.