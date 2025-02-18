Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $691,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 226.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 11.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4,510.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

