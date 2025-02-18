Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.19.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

