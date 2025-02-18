Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TM opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

