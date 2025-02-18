Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 463 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

