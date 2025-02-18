Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,553,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

