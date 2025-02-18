NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.86 ($17.75) and last traded at €16.94 ($17.83). Approximately 21,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.00 ($17.89).

NORMA Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27. The company has a market cap of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

NORMA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.