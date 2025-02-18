Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,460 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 32.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.14.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

