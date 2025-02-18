Northstar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,458,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,530,000 after purchasing an additional 423,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,483,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,331.05. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,239 shares of company stock worth $2,166,612. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

