NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ) Insider Fady (Freddy) Turk Purchases 146,000 Shares

NoviqTech Limited (ASX:NVQ – Get Free Report) insider Fady (Freddy) Turk acquired 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,366.00 ($6,602.55).
Fady (Freddy) Turk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Fady (Freddy) Turk bought 85,000 shares of NoviqTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,496.82).
NoviqTech Price Performance
About NoviqTech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NoviqTech
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NoviqTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NoviqTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.