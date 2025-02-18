NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after buying an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

