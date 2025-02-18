NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIV. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 295,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

