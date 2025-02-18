NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $158,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,072,000 after purchasing an additional 429,562 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.7 %

ING opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

