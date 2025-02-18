NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 602,911 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $336.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

