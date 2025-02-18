Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $89.14, with a volume of 62213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 197,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
