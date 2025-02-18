Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 67227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 577,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

