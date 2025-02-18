NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00023415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,133.51 or 1.00003559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

