Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, GE Vernova, ConocoPhillips, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to investments in companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil and oil-related products. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as global oil prices, supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and industry regulations. Investors may choose to invest in oil stocks as a way to potentially benefit from the performance of the oil and energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,171,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,588. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $985.67. 1,502,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200 day moving average of $973.32.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.36. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

