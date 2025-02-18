O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,196.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

