Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $212.72 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $157,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,948.14. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,501.68. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $436,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.