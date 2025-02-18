Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.58. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 34,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

