Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.