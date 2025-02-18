Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 40,167 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,167 shares during the quarter. Skillsoft comprises 3.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 7.50% of Skillsoft worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Performance

NYSE:SKIL opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $245.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NYSE:SKIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $1.19. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.