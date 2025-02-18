PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

