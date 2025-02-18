Pembroke Management LTD Has $596,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

