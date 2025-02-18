Pembroke Management LTD Invests $2.79 Million in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Onestream by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 70,439 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Onestream by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 956,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $28,684,295.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,269,768 shares of company stock worth $37,977,516 in the last ninety days.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

