Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.