Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of BOX worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BOX by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in BOX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 5,886 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,725. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $420,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,830,295.97. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

