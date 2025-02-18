Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 12,411 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ryan Specialty worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,506 shares of company stock valued at $21,407,851 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

