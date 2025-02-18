Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 28,629 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,629 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.24.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

