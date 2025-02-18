Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average is $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $607.32. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

