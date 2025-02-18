Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

