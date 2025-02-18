Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 897 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,043.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 165.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 155,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

