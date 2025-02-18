Photronics (PLAB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.490 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.43-0.49 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Photronics has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,500. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,240. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

