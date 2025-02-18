PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 2.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.62% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,687,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.