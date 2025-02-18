Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Itron by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243,355 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Itron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 464,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,534,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.64 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

