Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $421,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BURL opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.