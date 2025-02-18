Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $4.90 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reddit by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,841,198.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,615 shares in the company, valued at $100,771,740.30. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $3,066,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 297,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500,029.25. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,431.

Reddit Trading Down 4.2 %

RDDT stock opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.